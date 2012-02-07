BRIEF-Green Dot Corp says on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO - SEC filing
* Green Dot Corp - on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO of co once his successor is appointed - SEC filing
MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian shares rose 0.3 percent early on Tuesday, led by index heavyweight Reliance Industries, continuing a five-day rally ahead of the release of the government's GDP growth estimate for the current financial year
Reliance, India's biggest company by market capitalization, was up 0.4 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the refiner to buy.
At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.28 percent at 17,755.82, with 23 of its components advancing.
The 50-share NSE index was up 0.18 percent at 5,371.60. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says sees limited impact from trump administration policies in 2017 -fox business network
* FY net interest income 159.9 million Danish crowns ($23 million) versus 168.2 million crowns year ago