MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian shares fell 0.2 percent early on Thursday as investors locked in gains after a recent rally and awaited Greece's debt talks to reach a deal and avoid a messy default.

Tata Steel Ltd, the world's No.7 steelmaker, fell more than 1 percent ahead of its December quarter results, expected after market hours.

Analysts on average estimate a 41 percent fall in net profit to 5.6 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.17 percent at 17,677.42, with 16 of its components in the red. The 50-share NSE index was down 0.2 percent at 5,357.55. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)