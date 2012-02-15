MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian shares provisionally closed up 1.88 percent on Wednesday led by heavy buying in interest rate sensitive sectors as lowering inflation boosted hopes for better growth.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 335.29 points at 18,183.86, with 24 of its components closing in the green.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 2.02 percent at 5,525.50. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)