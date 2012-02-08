MUMBAI Feb 8 India's main stock index
closed provisionally 0.55 percent higher on Wednesday, led by
rises in IT majors including Tata Consultancy Services
and Infosys Technologies.
Top mobile operator Bharti Airtel bucked the trend
and provisionally ended 6.8 percent lower after it disappointed
investors by posting its eighth straight quarterly fall in net
profit.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally added
96.9 points to 17,719.4, with 23 of its components rising.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 0.6
percent to 5,368.15.
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)