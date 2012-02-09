MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian shares provisionally closed up 0.9 percent on Thursday, as continued foreign fund inflows boosted investor confidence, with banks and automakers leading the rise.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally closed up 160.05 points at 17,867.37, with 17 of its components advancing. It had fallen as much as 0.55 percent during the day.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended up 0.95 percent at 5,419.2. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)