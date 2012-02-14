BRIEF-Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler to participate in capital increase of unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
* To participate in capital increase of 74 percent owned unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.65 percent higher on Tuesday after better-than-expected quarterly results from Tata Motors and short covering in some frontline stocks late in the session.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 115.83 points at 17,888.67, with 15 of its components closing in the green.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 0.48 percent to 5,416.05. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* To participate in capital increase of 74 percent owned unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
LONDON, Feb 17 After ending last year down heavily, the value of London-based Lansdowne Partners' main fund slid again in January after shares in crisis-hit BT Group plunged, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: