MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.65 percent higher on Tuesday after better-than-expected quarterly results from Tata Motors and short covering in some frontline stocks late in the session.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 115.83 points at 17,888.67, with 15 of its components closing in the green.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 0.48 percent to 5,416.05. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)