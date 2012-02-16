BRIEF-Zhongzhu Healthcare Holdings unit obtains high-tech enterprise recognition and to enjoy tax preference of 15 pct
* Says its subsidiary Qianjiang Pharmaceutical was recognized as high-tech enterprise
NEW DELHI Feb 16 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.42 percent lower on Thursday, with Reliance Industries and Tata Motors leading the losses in the main index.
The 30-share benchmark index provisionally fell 76.38 points to 18,126.03, with 16 of its components losing ground.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 0.29 percent down at 5,515.75. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)
* Says its subsidiary Qianjiang Pharmaceutical was recognized as high-tech enterprise
* Says it plans to buy two properties for totaling 20.1 billion yen
* Said on Monday that its management board sees the price offered in the tender offer for its shares is within the range of fair value per share