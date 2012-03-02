MIDEAST STOCKS-Transaction tax plan hits Egyptian stocks; banks drag on most Gulf markets
DUBAI, Feb 23 Cairo's main stock index retreated on Thursday after Reuters reported the finance ministry would recommend a tax on stock exchange transactions.
NEW DELHI, March 2 India's main stock index provisionally closed 0.34 percent higher in choppy trade on Friday, with ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro leading the gains.
The benchmark provisionally added 59.42 points to end at 17,643.39, with 16 of its components rising.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally gained 0.36 percent to 5,358.95. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
DUBAI, Feb 23 Cairo's main stock index retreated on Thursday after Reuters reported the finance ministry would recommend a tax on stock exchange transactions.
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.
TEL AVIV, Feb 23 The Israeli government has drafted a law banning the sale of binary options overseas by online trading firms based in Israel, a business that has drawn broad international criticism over allegations of illicit practices.