NEW DELHI, March 2 India's main stock index provisionally closed 0.34 percent higher in choppy trade on Friday, with ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro leading the gains.

The benchmark provisionally added 59.42 points to end at 17,643.39, with 16 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally gained 0.36 percent to 5,358.95. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)