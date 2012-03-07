MUMBAI, March 7 India's main stock index provisionally fell 0.15 percent on Wednesday, a day after a poor election result for the country's ruling Congress party appeared to pour cold water on an already-struggling reform agenda.

The main stock market index provisionally closed with a loss of 25.40 points at 17,147.89, with all but 13 of its components declining.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally dropped 0.04 percent to 5,220.45. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)