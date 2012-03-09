BRIEF-John Nichols resigns as CEO of AXIS Re
* John "Jay" Nichols resigns as CEO of Axis Re; jan ekberg appointed interim head of reinsurance
MUMBAI, March 9 India's main stock index provisionally closed 2.11 percent higher on Friday, led by ICICI Bank, top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp and engineering conglomorate Larsen & Toubro.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally gained 362.38 points to 17,507.90, with 24 of its components rising.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 2.17 percent at 5,333.55 points. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
LONDON, Feb 14 The volume of French government bonds changing hands has doubled this month, as uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election has lifted the premium investors demand for holding French over German debt to its highest in four years, figures showed on Tuesday.
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021