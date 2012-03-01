MUMBAI, March 1 Indian shares provisionally fell 1.1 percent on Thursday, led by ICICI Bank and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro , on concerns about slowing growth.

The main 30-share benchmark index provisionally fell 200.38 points to 17,552.30, with 25 of its components declining.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 1.1 percent lower at 5,327.25. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)