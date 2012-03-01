Electronics retailer hhgregg could file for bankruptcy next month-Bbg
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
MUMBAI, March 1 Indian shares provisionally fell 1.1 percent on Thursday, led by ICICI Bank and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro , on concerns about slowing growth.
The main 30-share benchmark index provisionally fell 200.38 points to 17,552.30, with 25 of its components declining.
The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 1.1 percent lower at 5,327.25. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
* In a deal with Castellum, Klövern acquires 9 properties in Mölndal and Partille, and divests all of Klövern's 14 properties in Borås
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Agrokor said reports of electricity outages at its Mercator stores are not correct, after stories in local press sent the Croatian company's bond prices tumbling on Friday.