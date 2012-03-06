MUMBAI, March 6 India's main stock index
provisionally fell 1.33 percent on Tuesday, after a setback to
the Congress party in state elections clouded the federal
government's ability to push stalled economic reforms.
The Congress party, which heads the federal coalition in New
Delhi, was trailing in fourth place as vote counting neared its
end in the politically important northern state of Uttar
Pradesh.
The main stock market index provisionally closed
with a loss of 230.20 points at 17,132.67, with all but nine of
its components declining.
The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally dropped
1.1 percent to 5,222.40.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)