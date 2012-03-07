MUMBAI, March 7 Indian shares fell 0.3 percent early on Wednesday, led by losses in power and steel firms, as investors saw economic reforms suffering after state polls dealt a political blow to the country's ruling Congress party.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was down 0.26 percent at 17,127.84, with all but five of its components in the negative territory.

The 50-share NSE index fell 0.31 percent to 5,206.10. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)