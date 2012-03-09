MUMBAI, March 9 Indian shares rose 1.6 percent early on Friday after falling for three days, led by gains in ICICI Bank and energy conglomerate Reliance Industries.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was up 1.62 percent at 17,419.85, with 29 of its components in the positive territory.

The 50-share NSE index rose 1.52 percent to 5,299. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)