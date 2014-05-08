MUMBAI May 8 Indian shares edged up on Thursday, recovering slightly from the 1-1/2 month closing low hit in the prior session, as investors picked up some of the battered stocks but also continued to book profits ahead of crucial election results next week.

Investors picked up some of the recently battered shares such as Wipro Ltd, which gained 0.97 percent after losing 11.6 percent since April 16, while Housing Development and Finance Corp ended 0.3 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.09 percent higher at 22,344.04, while the broader NSE index ended 0.11 percent higher at 6,659.85. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)