MUMBAI, June 19 India's NSE index rose 0.3 percent in pre-open trading on Thursday on the back of firm global shares after the U.S. Federal Reserve committed to retaining accommodative monetary policy.

The broader NSE index gained 0.29 percent to 7,580.05 points, while the BSE index was up 0.32 percent at 25,327.09 points.

Indian shares slipped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, falling for three out of four sessions. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)