BRIEF-INC FY 2016 net result turns to loss of 2.5 mln zlotys
* FY 2016 net loss of 2.5 million zlotys ($632,047) versus profit of 483,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian shares fell for a second straight day as resources firms such as Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, and public sector lenders that lent to them, slumped after the country's top court cancelled most coal blocks allocated since 1993.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.12 percent to 26,744.69 points, while the broader NSE index ended 0.19 percent lower at 8,002.40 points.
Jindal Steel and Power slumped 10.6 percent, while State Bank of India closed down 3.14 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
WASHINGTON, March 21 A federal court in Florida ordered Neil Pecker and his company Vision Financial Partners to pay more than $6.5 million in restitution and fines, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday.
* Acquires liabilities from banking sector of total nominal value slightly over 0.5 million zlotys ($126,451) Source text for Eikon: