BRIEF-Poland's biggest insurer PZU considers bond issue
* Poland's biggest insurer, state-run PZU SA is considering a bond issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($737.68 million), it said on Tuesday.
MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday, as lenders and other coal-related firms remained under strong pressure a day after the country's top court scrapped all but four of 218 coal blocks allocated by the government since 1993.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 1.03 percent lower at 26,468.36 points, while the broader NSE index ended 1.13 percent down at 7,911.85.
The bank index of the NSE provisionally fell 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
March 14 American International Group Inc's decision to remove Peter Hancock as its chief executive was to avoid a proxy battle with billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.