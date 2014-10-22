BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian shares gained for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, closing at their highest level in a month as blue chips climbed, tracking stronger global markets, while auto stocks surged on hopes of better sales in the festive season.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.8 percent higher at 26,787.23, while the broader NSE index advanced 0.86 percent to 7,995.90.
The NSE index gained as much as 0.97 percent to breach the psychologically important 8,000 level, last hit on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )