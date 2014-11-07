BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
MUMBAI Nov 7 India's benchmark BSE index edged lower on Friday after setting records in each of the previous four sessions as investors took profits in recent outperformers such as State Bank of India, with caution also prevailing ahead of monthly U.S. jobs data.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed down 0.17 percent at 27,868.63, after breaching 28,000 points for the first time on Wednesday.
The broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 8,337.
Shares in State Bank of India ended 1.5 percent lower. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.