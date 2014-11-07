MUMBAI Nov 7 India's benchmark BSE index edged lower on Friday after setting records in each of the previous four sessions as investors took profits in recent outperformers such as State Bank of India, with caution also prevailing ahead of monthly U.S. jobs data.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed down 0.17 percent at 27,868.63, after breaching 28,000 points for the first time on Wednesday.

The broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 8,337.

Shares in State Bank of India ended 1.5 percent lower. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)