MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian shares closed higher on Friday, snapping a two-day losing streak, led by technology stocks such as Infosys on a weaker rupee while broader sentiment was tepid as investors kept away from risky bets ahead of the year-end holidays.

The Indian rupee stayed down against the dollar on month-end dollar demand and profit booking by foreign investors. The partially convertible rupee was at 63.65 versus its previous close of 63.5150/5250.

Volumes remained low as investor interest was subdued despite Friday being the first trading day for the new monthly derivatives contract, traders said.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.12 percent higher at 27,241.78. The index fell 0.48 percent this week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.33 percent higher at 8,200.70. The index ended down 0.3 percent this week.

Technology shares gained. Infosys closed up 1.1 percent while Tata Consultancy Services ended 1 percent higher.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)