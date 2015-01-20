MUMBAI Jan 20 India's benchmark BSE index rose as much as 2 percent to hit a record high on Tuesday after rival NSE index touched the milestone earlier in the day, as blue chips gained on hopes about the domestic economy.

The index rose as much as 2 percent to 28,829.29, surpassing the previous high hit on Nov. 28.

The broader NSE index earlier gained as much as 1.8 percent to record high of 8,707.90.

Broader gains were also helped as metal stocks advanced after China posted economic growth that was slightly better than expected, even though it was its slowest in 24 years.

Tata Steel Ltd advanced 4.6 percent, while Sesa Sterlite Ltd gained 5.9 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)