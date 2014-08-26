MUMBAI Aug 26 India's NSE index edged lower for
a second consecutive session as coal allocation recipients such
as Jindal Steel and Power extended a slump following a Supreme
Court ruling, while lenders also fell due to concerns about
their loan exposure.
India's top court ruled on Monday that the allocation of
more than 200 coal blocks since 1993 was illegal and analysts
warned any mass cancellation could have a wider corporate and
economic impact.
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd provisionally lost 6.2 percent,
while Tata Power Co Ltd ended 2.7 percent lower. Power
Finance Corp Ltd ended 0.5 percent down.
The broader 50-shares NSE index provisionally lost
0.02 percent, retreating further from a record high of 7,968.25
hit on Monday.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)