MUMBAI, March 31 Indian shares posted their
biggest fiscal-year gain in six in 2014-15 on bets that the
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government would be able to
revive growth in Asia's third-largest economy.
The benchmark BSE index gained 24.9 percent in
2014-15, its best since 2009-10, while the NSE index
rose 26.7 percent.
For the month, the BSE index fell 4.8 percent, its worst
since February 2013. The NSE index lost 4.6 percent this month
in its worst performance since August 2013.
For the day, the BSE index ended 0.07 percent lower, while
the 50-share NSE index lost 0.02 percent.
Losses were led by bank stocks such as ICICI Bank
on anticipation of no rate cut at the central bank's upcoming
policy review on April 7.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)