MUMBAI, March 27 Indian shares closed little changed after a volatile session on Friday, posting their third consecutive weekly loss on concerns about rising tensions in the Middle East.

The benchmark BSE index ended at 27,458.64, down 2.84 percent this week, the third straight weekly loss.

The broader NSE index closed 0.01 percent lower at 8,341.40, down 2.7 percent this week. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)