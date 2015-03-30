MUMBAI, March 30 Indian shares surged nearly 2
percent on Monday, recovering from recent losses with the BSE
index posting its biggest single-day gain in two and a half
months as lenders such as State Bank of India rose
after the central bank relaxed provisioning rules against bad
loans.
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it would allow
banks to set aside up to 50 percent of floating provisions from
33 percent. Floating provisions are the amount that banks set
aside that are above the mandatory provisioning requirement
against bad loans established by the central
bank.
The announcement late in the session spurred additional
gains in shares, helping the 50-share NSE index snap an
eight-session losing streak in which the gauge lost 4.4 percent,
compared with a 1.5 percent gain in the MSCI Asia Pacific Ex
Japan index.
The NSE index closed up 1.81 percent at 8,492.30,
its biggest single-day gain since Feb. 27. The BSE index
ended higher 1.88 percent at 27,975.86, its best daily
gain since Jan. 15.
The general sentiment was bullish as markets across the
region were trading higher with China stocks nearing a
seven-year peak on hopes for more infrastructure spending and
policy stimulus, while oil prices suffered further from excess
supply.
Lenders rose with the Bank Nifty index up 1.76
percent. State Bank of India added 1.6 percent, while HDFC Bank
closed up 2.2 percent.
Recent underperformers also gained. Bharat Heavy Electricals
Ltd, which fell 5.3 percent last week, rose 2.6
percent, while NMDC Ltd added 3.4 percent.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)