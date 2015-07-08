MUMBAI, July 8 Indian stock indexes fell nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, marking their steepest decline in nearly a month, mirroring steep falls in their Asian peers as China's stock market meltdown spooked investors.

The BSE index ended 1.72 percent lower, while the NSE index ended down 1.74 percent, marking their biggest percentage fall since June 11.

For the midday report, click

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Sunil Nair)