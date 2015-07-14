BRIEF-Odella Leather says as at March 24, public float is abut 23.32 pct
* As at March 24, public float of company is approximately 23.32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 14 Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday after worse-than-expected retail inflation data dented hopes of an interest rate cut by the central bank next month, but gains due to a landmark nuclear deal with Iran provided some support to stocks.
The BSE index ended down 0.10 percent, while the NSE index closed 0.07 percent lower.
For the midday report, click
For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* As at March 24, public float of company is approximately 23.32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not believe the disposal of stakes in Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (not rated) by OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (WHB; A+/Stable/a-), Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB; A-/Stable/a-) and Chong Hing Bank Limited (CHB; BBB/Stable/bbb) will have an immediate effect on the banks' ratings, but the one-off gains of up to 100% of the banks' annual profit, if retained, will support organic growth