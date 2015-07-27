MUMBAI, July 27 India's BSE index fell nearly 2 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day percentage loss in nearly two months, on China's stock market rout and concerns that possible stricter norms for participatory notes back home may hit foreign investments.

The BSE index ended down 1.96 percent, marking its biggest single-day fall since June 2.

The NSE index closed 1.88 percent lower, its biggest percentage fall in a day since June 11.

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)