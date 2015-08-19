MUMBAI Aug 19 Indian stocks closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in export-focussed companies after the rupee fell to a near two-year low in early trades, while bullish brokerage calls also helped drugmakers such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

The BSE index ended 0.36 percent higher and the NSE index closed up 0.34 percent after two sessions of losses.

