MUMBAI Aug 24 Indian shares slumped 2.94 percent in pre-open trading on Monday, tracking big falls in their Asian counterparts as a rout in Chinese equities sparked widespread unrest in global financial markets.

The broder NSE index fell 2.94 percent, while the benchmark BSE index was down 2.32 percent. That compared with a 4.6 percent fall in the MSCI Asia-Pacific index of shares excluding Japan (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Rafael Nam)