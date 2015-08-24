UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Aug 24 Indian shares slumped 2.94 percent in pre-open trading on Monday, tracking big falls in their Asian counterparts as a rout in Chinese equities sparked widespread unrest in global financial markets.
The broder NSE index fell 2.94 percent, while the benchmark BSE index was down 2.32 percent. That compared with a 4.6 percent fall in the MSCI Asia-Pacific index of shares excluding Japan (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.