MUMBAI Aug 24 India's benchmark BSE index fell more than 5 percent on Monday to their lowest in a year, as a rout in Chinese equities sparked widespread unrest in global financial markets.

The benchmark BSE index fell as much as 5.6 percent to 25,841.96 points, its lowest since Aug. 13, 2014. It was trading down 5.2 percent at 1439 India time (0909 GMT).

The broader NSE index fell as much as 5.7 percent to as low as 7,823.60 points, its lowest since Oct. 17, 2014. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Rafael Nam)