MUMBAI Aug 24 Indian shares slumped nearly 6 percent on Monday, posting their biggest daily falls since January 2009 as steep falls in Chinese equities sparked widespread unrest in global markets.

The 30-share benchmark BSE index dropped 5.94 percent, its biggest daily percentage fall since Jan. 7, 2009. The index fell to as low as 25,624.72 points at one point, its lowest intraday level since Aug. 11, 2014.

Meanwhile, the broader 50-share NSE index lost 5.92 percent, also its biggest fall since Jan. 7 2009. It hit as low as 7,769.40 points, its lowest since Oct. 17, 2014. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Rafael Nam)