MUMBAI, Dec 26 Indian shares are expected to be volatile on Monday as domestic economic worries keep investors wary, while signs of an improvement in the U.S. economy could bolster global appetite and help flows into emerging markets.

Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Investments and Advisors, activity will be light because of the holiday season and trading will be volatile before the monthly derivatives contract expire on Thursday.

Mobile operators such as Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular could rise after the telecoms tribunal gave them temporary respite by asking the government to not take any coercive action over an order to ban 3G roaming pacts among companies until the next hearing on Jan. 3.

Infrastructure firm GVK Power after the Economic Times reported Singapore's Changi Airports may buy 26 percent stake in the airports business of GVK for 22 billion rupees ($ 415 million). A spokesman for GVK said the report is speculative.

By 0230 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading down 0.4 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.13 percent, pointing to a higher opening for the domestic market.

The main 30-share BSE index fell 0.47 percent on Friday, after gaining for two consecutive sessions, on mounting worries over economic growth.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* IRB Infra could ease after its concession agreement for a road project in Goa was terminated by the National Highways Authority of India.

* IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank after they raised interest rates on fixed deposits held by non-resident Indians.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar selling likely next week on year-end adjustment * Oil rises on supply worries, supportive data * Nikkei outperforms rest of Asia on US econ hopes * Santa rally puts S&P 500 up for the year * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ($1=52.96 Rupees) (Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Swati Pandey; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview