BRIEF-Qatar's United Development FY profit falls
* FY net profit 623 million riyals vs 690 million riyals year ago
NEW DELHI Dec 27 Indian shares were slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday.
The main 30-share BSE index was up 0.07 percent at 15,958.96 by 0352 GMT.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)
* FY net profit 623 million riyals vs 690 million riyals year ago
* FY net profit 1.61 billion riyals versus 3.06 billion riyals year ago
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02082017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai. 2:45 pm: RBI media interaction after release of monetary po