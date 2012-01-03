MUMBAI, Jan 3 Indian shares are expected to extend their gains for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, bolstered by firmer regional markets and hopes for a revival in foreign fund flows into Asia's third-largest economy.

Analysts, however, are cautious with no resolution in sight for the euro zone debt crisis and worries about the health of the domestic economy.

The near-term momentum of the market will be determined by the quarterly corporate earnings season starting next week, with No. 2 software services exporter Infosys reporting on Jan 12, they said.

Bajaj Auto will be in focus as India's No. 2 motorcycle maker and the top producer of motorised 3-wheeled rickshaws unveils a vehicle codenamed RE60 ahead of the New Delhi autoshow.

The company has been working with Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA on a project to develop what is said to be a ultra low-cost minicar.

At 0240 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.4 percent, while Australia rose 1.2 percent and South Korea was up 2.1 percent.

Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.9 percent, pointing to a higher opening for the domestic market.

India's benchmark 30-share index rose 0.4 percent in a choppy trade on Monday to 15,517.92 points.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Religare Enterprises after the company said Jacob Ballas Ltd would invest 2 billion rupees in unit Religare Finvest.

* OCL Iron and Steel Ltd after the said it had acquired 100 percent stake in small steelmaker BS Ispat Ltd.

* Shasun Pharmaceuticals after the drugmaker said it had temporarily suspended operations at a manufacturing plant in southern Tamil Nadu from Dec. 30 due to cyclonic storm.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro wobbly ahead of event-packed U.S. week * Brent oil up $1 on rising Iran tensions * Asian shares rise; Oil spikes on Iran tension * Wall St back at Square One, with S&P flat in 2011 * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

