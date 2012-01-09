MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian shares are set to start lower on Monday after the prime minister further lowered the economic growth projection for the fiscal year ending in March, and as investors brace for weaker quarterly earnings.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday the economy would grow about 7 percent this fiscal year, lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent growth issued by his government last month.

"We all know the growth would be less than 7 percent but if the prime minister is lowering the forecast, then it will have negative impact on sentiment," said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Mutual Fund.

Quarterly results that start this week are expected to show the impact of high interest rates and sluggish consumer spending.

At 0242 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.73 percent, pointing to a lower opening for the domestic market.

The benchmark 30-share index, which fell almost a quarter in 2011, rose 2.5 percent last week to 15,848.80.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Non-ferrous metals maker Sterlite Industries, after the Economic Times reported it is keen on buying 49 percent stake held by the government in its BALCO unit at a mutually agreed price. Company officials were not immediately available for comment.

* Diversified firm Jaiprakash Associates after its founders said they would challenge an order by the capital market regulator penalising them on insider trading charges.

