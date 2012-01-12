MUMBAI, Jan 12 Software bellwether Infosys
Ltd, which reports quarterly earnings before trading
begins, should set the trend for Indian shares on Thursday, with
industrial output also watched for direction.
Infosys is expected to post a 30 percent rise in December
quarter profit, with margins helped by a weaker rupee, but
investors will be focusing on the outlook for outsourcing and
any revision in full-year forecast.
Alex Mathews, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas
Financial Services, said Housing Development Finance Corp
, which also reports quarterly earnings on Thursday, is
not expected to show any surprise.
Industrial production in November probably rose at an annual
rate of 2.2 percent, boosted by a rise in infrastructure sector
output and auto sales, a Reuters poll showed. The data is due
around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). Output contracted 5.1 percent in
October..
Infrastructure sector output, which contributes
more than two-thirds of industrial output, rose at an annual
rate of 6.8 percent in November, government data showed last
month.
Diversified ITC, the country's largest cigarette
maker, will be watched after a senior executive said the company
expects growth in its food business to ease in the coming fiscal
year, in line with the industry, and plans to increase prices as
food inflation remains high.
Asian shares were subdued and the euro hovered near a
16-month low on Thursday as worries about euro zone sovereign
funding kept investors risk-averse ahead of a Spanish debt sale
that is seen as a key test of confidence.
At 0202 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan was up 0.04 percent, while
the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were little
changed, pointing to a flat opening for the domestic market.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Reliance Communications, after a source said the
telecoms company is in talks with China Development Bank
for a loan to redeem a $925 million convertible bond
maturing in March.
* Crompton Greaves Ltd after it won contract for
design, engineering, supply and installation of onshore,
offshore substations for 219 MW offshore wind farm in the UK.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro under the cosh; China inflation data eyed
* U.S. gasoline futures test below 300-day moving avg
* Shares subdued as Spain auction puts investors on edge
* Wall St ends near 5-mo high before Europe test
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)
