MUMBAI, Jan 13 Indian shares are expected to tread water early on Friday, with investors cautious ahead of quarterly results next week.

DLF Ltd, the country's largest listed realtor, is likely to fall after sources told Reuters the sale of its luxury hotel chain, Amanresorts International, has stalled due to lower-than-expected bids by shortlisted companies.

Sailav Kaji, director of institutional equities and chief strategist at Padmakshi Financial Services, said a recovery in global markets could push stocks higher later in the day but the outlook was rangebound.

After the No. 2 software services exporter Infosys cut its outlook for revenue on Thursday citing the debt troubles in Europe, investors are wary about the prospects for rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro that release results next week.

Asian shares rose to a one-month high and the euro clung near its strongest in a week on Friday as strong demand for Spanish and Italian debt sales tempered risk aversion ahead of another auction from Rome later in the day.

At 0254 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.38 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were little changed, pointing to a flat opening for the domestic market.

The main BSE index fell 0.9 percent on Thursday, led by software services companies.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Thomas Cook India may rise after the tour operator said there would be no impact on its operations because of the pledging of the company's shares by its UK-based parent .

* GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd may rise after the company said its unit signed a road project with the National Highways Authority of India. The project has a 30-year concession period.

* Mandhana Industries is likely to fall after the textiles firm said tax authorities searched its offices.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro takes breather in Asia after rally * Oil falls on Iran embargo phase-in plan * Shares gain as strong debt sales ease risk aversion

* Wall St ekes out gains for fourth day * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

