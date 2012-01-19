MUMBAI, Jan 19 Indian shares are expected to start higher on Thursday in line with firmer Asian markets, but Bharti Airtel could fall after a 10.67 billion rupee ($210 million) tax demand by the government.

Bharti, India's largest mobile operator, said it would challenge in court the tax demand over payments to international telecoms operators.

Asian shares rose to a two-month high and the euro firmed on Thursday after moves by the International Monetary Fund to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

"The overall sentiment seems to be positive," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at Way2Wealth Securities, adding an appreciating rupee has also underpinned investor confidence.

At 0249 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.96 percent, the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore rose 1 percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Kingfisher Airlines is expected to open higher after The Economic Times reported that Hong Kong based SC Lowy Financial was in talks to invest $280 million in the debt-laden carrier, citing an unnamed source.

* DLF will be watched after the newspaper cited a company executive as saying the India's largest listed developer is in talks to sell a convention centre project and its wind power business.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro enjoys short squeeze; Aussie eyes jobs data * Oil falls as weak demand outlook trumps IMF hopes * Asian shares hit 2-month highs on IMF hopes * Wall St gains 1 pct as IMF gives Europe hope * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Henry Foy and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news