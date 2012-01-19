* Sensex climbs 1.2 pct; rising foreign inflows help

* HDFC Bank gains 1 pct after 31 pct rise in qtrly profit

* L&T firms 2.95 pct; DLF up 4.4 pct

* Bharti Airtel drops 1.4 pct on tax demand (Updates to close, adds comments, detail)

By Rajesh Kurup

MUMBAI, Jan 19 Indian shares rose to their highest close in six weeks on rising foreign portfolio inflows as global risk-taking improves on moves by the International Monetary Fund to help countries deal with the euro zone debt crisis.

HDFC Bank climbed 1 percent after the No. 3 lender reported a higher-than-expected 31.2 percent rise in quarterly profit as a drop in loan-loss provisions and higher fee income made up for weak loan demand.

Bigger rival ICICI Bank, which releases its financial result on Jan. 31, rose 3.6 percent, leading the gains in the main index.

The 30-share BSE index closed up 1.17 percent at 16,643.74, its highest close since Dec. 7. Twenty-three of its components gained.

"The confidence is back," said K.K. Mital, head of portfolio management services at Globe Capital, with foreign funds returning to the market.

Foreign institutional investors moved more than $1 billion into Indian shares since the new year began, helping the benchmark index gain 7.7 percent since the end of December.

In 2011, the index fell nearly a quarter as foreign funds pulled out more than $500 million after a series of rate increases by the central bank to fight inflation hurt growth.

Headline inflation slowed in December to a two-year low as food price pressure fell sharply. The food price index in the year to Jan. 7 fell 0.42 percent, data on Thursday showed.

Foreign funds also bought about $3 billion of local debt this month, data from the market regulator showed.

Investors turned sharply bullish on most emerging Asian currencies in the last two weeks, especially the Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not cut interest rates at its review next Tuesday, economists polled by Reuters showed, but nearly unanimously expected the central bank to do so by the end of June.

Gajendra Nagpal, chief executive at Unicon Financial Intermediaries, said the RBI could give a signal about the outlook for rates and set the direction for the market.

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro firmed up 2.95 percent, while energy major Reliance Industries ended up 0.8 percent.

Bharti Airtel, the country's top mobile phone carrier, bucked the trend and fell 1.4 percent after a 10.67 billion rupee ($210 million) tax demand by the government.

The company, which operates telecoms services in 19 countries across Asia and Africa, said it would challenge in court the tax demand over payments to international telecoms operators.

DLF closed up 4.4 percent after the Economic Times reported the company is in talks to sell 18 billion rupees ($357 million) worth of non-core assets in the fiscal year that begins in April.

The 50-share NSE index was up 1.26 percent at 5,018.40. In the broader market, 994 gainers were ahead of 461 losers on relatively heavy volume of 724.6 million shares.

World stocks rose to their highest in over two months on Thursday as risk appetite improved on hopes Greece will reach an agreement with its creditors and the International Monetary Fund will boost resources to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

At 1045 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.01 percent.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Kingfisher Airlines closed up 1.4 percent after the debt-laden carrier said it was in talks with Hong Kong-based distressed debt company SC Lowy Financial for a possible investment, throwing a potential lifeline for the cash-strapped airline.

* Reliance Capital gained 3.8 percent after Japan's Nippon Life Insurance said it agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in the company's fund management unit.

* Ambuja Cements rose 2.3 percent, ACC added 1.9 percent, UltraTech Cement gained 1.45 percent and India Cements jumped 6.15 percent on expectations for a price hike of 6-7 rupees per 50 kilogram bag soon, dealers said.

* Bajaj Auto climbed 0.9 percent after the No. 2 Indian motorcycle maker posted a 19.2 percent rise in quarterly net profit.

MAIN TOP THREE BY VOLUME

* Unitech on 22.96 million shares

* HDIL on 18.68 million shares

* Lanco Infratech on 17.75 million shares

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro rises to two-week high vs dollar, yen * Brent rises above $111 on stocks draw, demand recovery * Stocks highest in over 2 months, euro steady * Wall St gains 1 pct as IMF gives Europe hope * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview