MUMBAI, March 22
GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares inched up on Thursday but remained in ranges
as investors waited for manufacturing data from China and the
euro zone due this session for more clues about the state of
their economies.
* U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed by the
energy services sector, but gains in technology shares buoyed
the Nasdaq and helped keep the S&P 500 near four-year highs.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Reserve Bank of India Executive Director S. Karuppasamy
will be at a banking event in Mumbai (0530 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Reserve Bank of India has said all non-banking finance
companies that lend against gold collateral should maintain a
loan-to-value ratio not exceeding 60 percent for loans granted
against gold jewelry.
* The management of German wind turbine maker REpower, owned
by India's Suzlon Energy, favours floating a part of
the group on the stock exchange in May or June, Germany's
manager magazine reported, citing sources at the company.
* The India unit of Norway's Telenor ASA has filed
an application with India's top court asking it to direct the
government to conduct 2G spectrum auction by June 2, said Sigve
Brekke, head of Telenor's Asian operations, on Wednesday.
* India's Tata Communications will recruit an
extra 1,200 staff over the next 12 months in its outsourcing,
sales and engineering divisions as it tries to turn around
nearly three years of losses, the firm's CEO said on
Wednesday.
* India's GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd is
looking to sell down its stake in the Alpha coal project and
related port and rail assets in Australia to help fund the A$10
billion cost of the projects, its Australia chief said on
Wednesday.
* The year-on-year credit growth of Indian banks was broadly
in line with the Reserve Bank of India's projection of 16
percent rise in the current financial year ending March 31, data
from the central bank showed on Wednesday.
* Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has
embarked on a massive restructuring of his personal investments
worth billions of dollars by setting up a holding company called
Reliance Industries Holding Pvt Ltd.
The idea is to reduce cross holdings and streamline the
portfolio of Mr Ambani, a source close to the development said.
(E conomic Times)
* Power Finance Corporation plans to raise about
400 billion rupees in the next financial year. ( Business
Standard)
* Honda Siel Cars India said it has increased
prices of its vehicles by up to 93,975 rupees across all models
following hike in excise duty in the Budget 2012-13. (E conomic
Times)
* India has proposed to halve import duties on wines and
spirits bought from the European Union under the bilateral free
trade agreement being negotiated between the two, but the
27-country union is demanding steeper cuts. (Ec onomic Times)
* India is investigating cases of rogue Chinese companies
allegedly copying trusted Indian branded products, including
Onida home appliances, Boroplus antiseptic cream, and even Kama
Sutra condoms and selling them in China and abroad. (Ec onomic
Times)
* Two private equity firms, including International Finance
Corporation, are close to buying over a 15-20% stake in India's
largest diagnostic chain Super Religare Laboratories (SRL) ahead
of its planned public issue. (Ec onomic Times)
* State-owned Bank of India announced increasing
fixed deposit rates of select maturities by up to 0.75
percentage point. (E conomic Times)
* KEPCO, South Korea's largest electric utility,
is set to invest up to 5 billion rupees in Pioneer Gas Power,
which is setting up a 388 MW gas-based power plant in
Maharashtra. (Ec onomic Times)
* The Aditya Birla group, which built the world's
seventh-largest cement business Ultratech Cement
largely through acquisitions, is in talks to buy north-eastern
cement maker Adhunik MSP Cement's Meghalaya plant for over 7
billion rupees. (Eco nomic Times)
* Cairn India has approached DGFT seeking
permission to sell its Rajasthan crude oil to Reliance
Industries' SEZ refinery at Jamnagar in Gujarat without going
through state agency IOC. (Ec onomic Times)
* JSW Steel said that one of its promoters, JSW
Investments, has raised its stake in the company to 3.67 per
cent by acquiring additional shares for 20 million rupees
(Ec onomic Times)
* International Coal Ventures Ltd (ICVL) is within striking
distance to acquire its maiden coking coal asset abroad in
Australia's Bowen Basin for about 15 billion rupees, a top
official said today. (Ec onomic Times)
* The Telecom Department has imposed penalties of 17.33
billion rupees and lodged police complaints in some cases on
service providers for issuing mobile phone connections without
proper verification. (Ec onomic Times)
* Allaying fears that the ambitious food security bill may
not be enacted in the next financial year due to meagre
allocation for food subsidies in the Budget, the government on
Wednesday said the legislation was expected to be implemented by
December-end. (Bus iness Standard)
* In a fresh blow to ailing state-run Air India,
the cabin crew has decided to go on an indefinite strike till
their salaries are paid. Pilots and cabin crew of Air India have
not received their salaries for the past three months. (Ec onomic
Times)
* National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development or
Nabard seeks to raise its capital limit four times to 200
billion rupees as it braces for a bigger role when the
government renews focuses on rural India. (Ec onomic Times)
* Private equity funds Blackstone Group and Bain
Capital are negotiating to buy-out the Automated Teller Machines
business of Euronet Worldwide in India to benefit from the
rising use of electronic transactions, said three people
familiar with the discussions. (Eco nomic Times)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro nurses losses; China flash PMI in focus
* Oil rises as US inventory drop offsets Saudi pledge
* Global shares mix; China, euro zone PMI eyed
* Wall St mostly slips, but S&P still near 4-yr highs
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs