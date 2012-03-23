MUMBAI, March 23

GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares fell on Friday, and the safe-haven yen gained after data showing shrinking factory activity in China and the euro zone heightened concerns about a slowdown in the global economy.

* Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on Thursday, setting the S&P 500 up for its first negative week in six, as investors got unnerved by the drop in new orders in manufacturing data out of both the euro zone and China.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn will deliver the keynote address on "Central bank policy and maintaining India's growth" at a Credit Suisse conference in Hong Kong. (1030 GMT)

* India's chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu will speak on 'Global Economic Scenario: Implications for India' at an industry event. (1030 GMT)

* Asia Gas Partnership summit starts in New Delhi, with a focus on Asia's evolving gas market. India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will attend, along with energy officials.(0400 GMT)

* India's Company Law Board will resume a hearing on Telenor and Unitech's lawyers on their joint venture row. (0900 GMT)

* India's foreign reserves, bank lending data (1130 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Indian real estate developer Godrej Properties' stock offering to raise up to $90 million received bids for 18 percent more than the shares on offer.

* The board of Power Grid Corp of India Ltd's has approved four investment proposals worth a total 6.98 billion rupees ($138 million), the state-run transmission utility said in a statement to stock exchanges on Thursday.

* Shares in Canada's Niko Resources Ltd plunged as much as 16 percent on Thursday on investor fears that reserves at a big natural gas field off India's eastern coast may not be as large as expected.

* Thermax Ltd acquires Rifox, a German steam products company for 133.9 million rupees (2 million euros).

* The government has approved Reliance Industries' $1.5 billion plan to produce over 10 million standard cubic meters of gas per day from four satellite fields in the flagging KG-D6 block. (Ec onomic Times)

* The newly-formed Maruti Suzuki Workers' Union is pressing for a higher wages at its Manesar plant, which has been struggling to bounce back after the prolonged labour unrest last year. (Ec onomic Times)

* The finance ministry is exploring setting up an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, to sell stakes in state-run companies as it seeks to ensure that its disinvestment plan does not go awry again. (Ec onomic Times)

* Tata Communications said it has completed an around-the-world fibre optic cable network with the launch of Tata Global Network-Eurasia (TGN-EA) cable, which connects Europe to India, through Egypt. (Ec onomic Times)

* Gati will scout for joint venture partners for its subsidiaries, including its international businesses, to lower debt, once it finds a partner for its loss-making shipping business. (Ec onomic Times)

* Aban Offshore on Thursday informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that it had changed the date and coupon for the redemption of 550 million rupees in preference shares by three years from the original redemption date. (Bu siness Standard)

* The promoters of gold loan company Muthoot Finance may dilute their stake by up to 10 percent to raise funds in the next financial year. (B usiness Standard)

* Steel mills in Karnataka that account for a fourth of India's production of the alloy are operating at 60-70 percent capacities, due to lack of available iron ore reserves. (Ec onomic Times)

* Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Group has offered 170 billion rupees ($3.4 billion) to buy the government's remaining stakes in Hindustan Zinc and Bharat Aluminium Co, a ministry official said. (Bu siness Standard)

* Novelis, owned by Hindalco Industries, is selling three aluminium foil manufacturing plants in Europe to American Industrial Acquisition Corporation (AIAC). (B usiness Standard)

* PTC India Ltd has ended its alliance with the UK-based investment management firm Ashmore Group Plc in the $1 billion PTC Ashmore India Energy Infrastructure Fund and is in separate talks with at least three companies to find new partners. (Min t)

* The Tata Group initiated talks on Thursday for a joint venture with South African company Increase Coal (Pty) Ltd.(B usiness Line)

* Banks are on the brink of exhausting their held-to-maturity cap, which protects them from mark-to-market losses, and may approach the regulator for relief in order to support the government's high borrowing programme. (Bu siness Standard)

* The government is likely to modify the guidelines for FDI in single-brand retail to ensure that foreign retailers can have long term relationships with micro and small enterprises (MSEs). (Ec onomic Times)

* Premium car maker Volvo Auto India said it has increased the prices of its entire range of models by up to 13 million rupees due to the customs duty hike in the 2012/13 budget. Separately, Skoda Auto India said it has raised the prices between 2.2 per cent and 5.1 per cent across all its products. (Econ omic Times)

* U.S.-based private equity major, Advent International, is close to acquiring a majority stake in Hyderabad-based hospital chain, CARE Hospitals. The size of the transaction is not yet known, but a source indicated that it could be around 4-5 billion rupees. (Bus iness Standard)

* With the government actively considering allowing foreign airlines to pick up equity in an Indian carrier, Dubai-based Emirates group today said it was "open" to investing in India. (Ec onomic Times)

* The government will raise the annual ceiling on external commercial borrowings (ECBs) to help finance power, aviation and low-cost housing and highways maintenance. (F inancial Express)

* In a bid to push investments for major ports in the country, the government has decided to allow Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to raise tax-free bonds worth 50 billion rupees. (Fi nancial Express)

FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting By Manoj Rawal and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)