MUMBAI, March 26
GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged up on Monday, lifted by
resource-related shares, finding some support after losing
ground last week on fears of the impact of an economic slowdown
in China.
* U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by
rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept
showing resilience even as it posted its second negative week so
far this year.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* A ministers' panel will consider allowing exports of
500,000-1 million tonnes of sugar. India, the world's largest
consumer of sugar, has allowed 2 million tonnes of sugar exports
in the year from Oct. 1 and expects output to far outstrip
demand. (All Day)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki,
expects car sales to increase by 10 percent in the fiscal year
beginning in April led by diesel models, its chairman said on
Saturday.
* An Indian consortium has so far stayed away from the
bidding war for Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy Plc
, with one member of the group saying it would only bid
if it was on an agreed basis.
A consortium of Indian public-sector energy companies Oil
and Natural Gas Corp and GAIL India said
last month that it was considering joining the race for Cove, at
the centre of a bidding war after approaches from Shell
and Thai state oil firm PPT.
* India's state-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd
is evaluating several proposals for equity stakes and long-term
supply deals in the United States, Middle East and Southeast
Asia, its chairman said.
* India's Unitech Ltd on Friday sought the Company
Law Board's approval to move a case on a dispute over their
telecoms joint venture with Norway's Telenor to an
arbitration panel, potentially escalating the row.
* India's cabinet on Friday approved the award of 16 oil and
gas blocks, less than ha1f of those offered under its ninth
exploration licensing round, a government statement said.
* Deep Industries Ltd signed a contract with the
government of Indonesia that is awarding coal bed methane blocks
for exploration in the Southeast Asian country for a period of
30 years.
* BG aims to sign a gas sale agreement with Gujarat
State Petroleum Corp by the middle of the year to supply up to
2.5 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from
2014, its India unit head said on Friday.
* Jindal Poly Films said its board approved the
disinvestment of 60 percent in equity shares of Jindal France
SAS.
* Aditya Birla Nuvo said on Friday its board will
consider fund-raising proposals when it meets on Monday.
* IDBI Bank said the Indian government will inject
capital funsd of 8.10 billion rupees into the lender.
* Private equity firms 3i, Blackstone and Carlyle have shown
interest in buying a stake in the holding company that will be
formed by combining all of Lanco Infratech's power
assets, two people close to developments said. (Ec onomic Times)
* ONGC's overseas exploration arm ONGC Videsh Ltd
(OVL) will see its first-ever decline in production this year
due to geopolitical factors in Sudan and Syria. (B usiness
Standard)
* Infosys is opening a whole new channel of doing
business with its latest software product platforms, taking the
first steps towards achieving what Infosys 3.0 set out to do -
securing a third of its revenues from products. (Fi nancial
Express)
* Kingfisher Airlines has agreed to pay only up
to 100 million rupees of its 760 million rupees service tax due
this financial year, a top government official said. (B usiness
Standard)
* Reliance Retail plans to raise up to 45 billion rupees
from its parent company, Reliance Industries, to
accelerate store openings and grow aggressively in select
formats. (Ec onomic Times)
* State refiners Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum
Corp BPCL.NS>, and Hindustan Oil Corp are preparing to
raise petrol prices next month if they are not compensated for
selling the fuel below market rates, government and industry
officials said. (Eco nomic Times)
* India's petroleum ministry may seek approval from the
cabinet committee on economic affairs for state-owned oil firms
to buy Asian Development Bank's 5.20% stake in Petronet LNG Ltd.
(Mi nt)
* Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of its
vehicles by up to 17,000 rupees following the hike in excise
duty in the Budget. (E conomic Times)
* Punjab and Sind Bank have announced an
increase-- which is as steep as 5 percentage points-- in fixed
deposit rates of select maturities amid tight liquidity
situation. (Ec onomic Times)
* Edelweiss Financial Services will raise about
$400 million from foreign investors to capitalise its 'Special
Asset Fund'. (E conomic Times)
* State-owned GAIL India GAIL.NS> is mulling doubling
capacity of the Dabhol LNG terminal to 10 million tonnes to meet
growing energy needs of the country, Chairman B C Tripathi said.
(Ec onomic Times)
* Shasun Pharmaceuticals said it will invest 2.5
billion rupees in expansion activities, including setting up of
new plants, in the next financial year. (E conomic Times)
* Multiplex operator Inox Leisure Ltd said it has
increased its stake in Fame India from 50.21 per cent
to 68.35 per cent for 889.3 million rupees. (E conomic Times)
* Jet Airways, India's largest airline by market
share, has told leading travel portals that it could snap ties
with them unless they agree to drop a controversial scheme in
which a flier gets to know the name of the carrier only after
booking a ticket. (Eco nomic Times)
* Japanese telecom operator NTT Docomo is in talks
to raise its 26% stake in Tata Teleservices, part of Tata Tele
Maharashtra Ltd, even as the Indian partner is
considering a buyback of Docomo's shares. (Fi nancial Express)
* The Finance Ministry is exploring the option of entering
into a dialogue with Hutchison on the issue of payment of
capital gains tax on its deal with Vodafone in 2007. (B usiness
Standard)
* World Bank has said it will extend full financial support
to India to help enhance the level of infrastructure development
in the country in the 12th Five Year Plan that begins next
fiscal year. (Ec onomic Times)
* Seeking to expand their strategic ties, India and South
Korea today agreed to step up political and security
cooperation, as they vowed to double the bilateral trade to an
ambitious $40 billion by 2015. (Ec onomic Times)
* The Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India are
likely to finalise the market borrowing programme for the first
half of the next financial year on March 27. (E conomic Times)
* Karnataka government plans to set up four gas-fired power
plants of 700 MW each in the state and is expected to invite
tariff-based bidding from private investors soon after it signs
long-term gas supply contracts, state government officials said.
(Eco nomic Times)
