BRIEF-Paulson & Co takes share stake in Achaogen, dissolves in J&J
* Paulson & Co takes share stake of 72,500 shares in achaogen inc - sec filing
MUMBAI, March 27 Indian stocks sharply extended gains after TV channels, citing unnamed finance ministry officials, reported the government would not target the so-called participatory notes in a blanket manner under its newly proposed rules targeting tax avoidance.
The finance ministry will not be chasing after these P-notes, or derivative products that allow foreign investors to invest anonymously into Indian equities, as part of its recently proposed General Anti-Avoidance Rule, channels including CNBC-TV18 reported.
Only participatory notes which fail certain regulatory tests may be subject to taxation, the reports said.
The main 30-share BSE index rose as much as 1.8 percent after the TV reports.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger on Tuesday and Cigna Corp sought to end its deal with Anthem, shelving the industry consolidation they charted to address former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
* Paulson & co cuts share stake in fedex corp by 89.7 percent to 11,000 shares - sec filing