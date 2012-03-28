MUMBAI, March 28

GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday as investors waited for more clues on the state of the U.S. economy, after hopes for further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve strengthened risk appetite and lifted prices the previous session.

* U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks on Tuesday, while a batch of large-cap shares hit new highs, with the help of portfolio managers snapping up top performers near the end of the quarter.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* Leaders from BRIC countries, plus South Africa, arrive in New Delhi for a summit meeting in which they are likely to discuss the global economic crisis, especially the euro zone and their own growing headaches. (All day)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* CLSA has stopped selling participatory notes, or derivatives through which foreign investors can invest in Indian securities, citing recent uncertainty regarding the taxation of these products, several sources familiar with the situation said.

* India plans to raise 3.7 trillion rupees ($72.98 billion) through bond sales during April-September, in line with market expectations, but dealers expect yields to rise on back of heavy weekly supplies.

* An up to $25 million initial public offering by India's state-run National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) was subscribed nearly five times the shares on offer at the close of the issue on Tuesday, the stock exchange data showed.

* India has agreed to examine jewelers demand for removal of excise duty levied on unbranded jewelry and come out with an "acceptable" solution, but won't reduce import duty on gold and platinum, Finance Minister told lawmakers on Tuesday.

* India's L&T Finance Holdings has acquired Fidelity Worldwide Investment's India mutual fund business to boost growth in the country's growing but highly competitive asset management business.

* Ailing Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines said on Tuesday it has temporarily suspended operations to several destinations as per its revised flight schedule, and has asked most employees at those places to "stay at home."

* Indian Internet and media company Sify Technologies Ltd said it would sell its entire stake in MF Global's India unit in all cash deal. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

* Tata Global Beverages Ltd says its board approves independent purchase of 1.4 million shares of Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd from Foresight Holdings and Vinod Sethi at 198 rupees per share.

* State-run Air India's board on Tuesday approved a $195 million bridge loan for financing its purchase of two Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

* Essel Group has acquired 10.2 percent in Hyderabad-based IVRCL though secondary market transactions, setting the stage for a possible take-over battle, after saying it was keen to increase its stake. (Economic Times)

* State Bank of India raised interest rates on term deposits with maturities of up to a year by as much as a percentage point. (Economic Times)

* IL&FS Investment Managers will join partner Milestone Private Equity Advisory in selling their stake in their two joint venture funds, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said. (Financial Express)

* Mahindra Satyam's Australia unit plans to make acquisitions worth $50-100 million. (Economic Times)

* The government is set to make it easier for foreign investors to set up businesses that deal in government securities, easing the entry for big-pocket dealers into the nearly 1 trillion rupees market. (Economic Times)

* The finance ministry has begun inter-ministerial discussions on listing subsidiaries of state-owned enterprises such as MMTC, NBCC, Sail, Hindustan Copper , Bhel. (Economic Times)

* State-owned HUDCO, IIFCL and LIC will replace private sector infrastructure firms IL&FS and IDFC in the company that will execute the ambitious $90-billion Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. (Economic Times)

* Japan's Mitsubishi Pencil has picked up a 13.5% stake in Linc Pen & Plastics for around 200 million rupees. (Economic Times)

* Dr Reddy's Laboratories expects to sign a definitive agreement by June with Japan-based Fujifilm for a joint venture that will develop and produce generic drugs for the Japanese market. (Economic Times)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Indian rupee seen down on inflow worries, payments

* Indian bond report

* Yen supported by Japanese exporter flows

* Brent breaches $125 on US crude stocks rise

* Shares pause after rally, eye US data

* Wall St dips, but winners gain as quarter's end near

* Foreign institutional investor flows

* For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)