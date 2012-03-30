MUMBAI, March 30
GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares steadied as investors eyed key events,
including a meeting of European economic and financial affair
ministers starting later on Friday, that could dictate market
trends in coming months.
* The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500
and the Nasdaq shook off most of their earlier losses to end
slightly lower, as investors took advantage of a selloff to buy
blue chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India is expected to announce the April-February fiscal
deficit, with analysts saying the government could have overshot
its budget target for the full fiscal year during this 11-month
period. (3 pm IST)
* The Reserve Bank of India will release the
October-December balance of payments, trade balance, current
account balance, capital account data (4 pm IST)
* RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to deliver address at the
37th Annual Convocation of IIM Bangalore, three weeks before the
central bank's annual monetary policy statement on April 17.
(TBC)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* India's main stock index was expected to gain 26 percent
this year as interest rate cuts bolster growth, but concerns
about the government's finances and its political stability
remain prominent risks, a Reuters poll showed.
* The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 100 billion
rupees ($1.95 billion) of bonds through open market operations
on Friday.
* India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
has raised $1.25 billion in non-recourse funding from a group of
Australian and Asian lenders to help refinance a $2 billion
bridging loan due in May, four sources with knowledge of the
deal said.
* Larsen & Toubro reached agreement on a tie-up
with Samsung Group's defence arm Samsung Techwin to develop an
artillery gun programme.
* RBI has barred Muthoot Fincorp from accepting
deposits from the public on behalf of Muthoot Estate
Investments, a statement from the central bank said on Thursday.
* Britain's Vodafone Group could invoke a
little-known investment pact between India and the Netherlands
that will allow it to claim back taxes should it be forced to
pay taxes under new proposed legislation. (Economic Times)
* State Bank of India will restructure loans worth
25-30 billion rupees in the fourth quarter, according to sources
with direct knowledge of the development. (Economic Times)
* Coal India's board again refused to abide by the
instructions of the Prime Minister's office to commit fuel
supply to power stations for 20 years by March 31. (Economic
Times)
* The Comptroller and Auditor General has concluded the
Andhra Pradesh government doled out thousands of acres of
government land to private individuals on an ad hoc and
arbitrary manner, depriving the state revenue of nearly 1
trillion rupees. (Times of India)
* Piramal Healthcare is planning to invest $1
billion in the US in a couple of years, mainly to buy companies
with interests in aerospace, bio-pharmaceuticals, defence and
information management sectors. (Financial Express)
* India has declined to join the arbitration proposed by
Reliance Industries Ltd to resolve the dispute over
the recovery of costs to develop the D6 hydrocarbon field in the
Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin.
Consequently, RIL will either have to challenge the
government in court, or accept the petroleum ministry's proposal
to deny the $1.24 billion in costs that the company had
claimed.(Mint)
* Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd will sign an
agreement with ConocoPhillips Co. on Friday for
cooperation in shale gas assets and deepwater oil and gas
blocks. (Mint)
* Adani Enterprises may spend close to 34 billion
rupees to add as many as 17 more ships to its current fleet by
2020. (Economic Times)
* Tata Motors said it has raised the prices of its
entire range of commercial vehicles by up to 60,000 rupees,
following the recently proposed hike in excise duties. (Business
Standard)
In other news, Tata said it may invest about 6 billion
rupees to develop Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles (FICV).
(Economic Times)
* Godrej Properties will undertake a project in
Mumbai to redevelop 18 residential buildings in the Chembur
area. (Business Standard)
* Hinduja group firm Ashok Leyland said it is
planning a foray into the defense and civilian aerospace
business, and is talking to foreign players for technology
partnership. (Economic Times)
* IDFC Private Equity-promoted Green Infra and Bharat Light
and Power are among four bidders interested in Lanco Infratech's
wind power assets. (Economic Times)
* State-owned Neyveli Lignite Corporation has
signed a loan agreement with State Bank of India for
its proposed 1000 MW thermal power project at Neyveli. (Economic
Times)
* Bharat Forge wants to be the first domestic
private sector player to develop a 'Made in India' towed gun
artillery system to meet the armed forces' requirements.
(Economic Times)
* Hindustand Dorr Oliver is proposing to spin off
its manufacturing division into HDO Technologies. A
court-convened meeting is being held on Friday to get
shareholder's approval for the resolution. (Economic Times)
* RBI has moved a step closer to issuing fresh private
sector bank licenses, with the government moving to seek the
Cabinet's approval for amendments in the Banking Regulation Act
(BRA). (Financial Express)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee seen up on dollar sales by exporters
* Surprise RBI bond buy seen pushing up bond yields
* Yen momentum seen fading; Europe in focus
* Oil falls on talk of SPR release
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)