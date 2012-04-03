MUMBAI, April 3
GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose on Tuesday on the back of strong gains
in global equities overnight, after solid manufacturing data
from the United States, and as leading Asian exporters offset
signs of mild recession in Europe.
* U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on
Monday, with the S&P 500 climbing to a fresh four-year high as
manufacturing data from the United States and China helped
support the outlook for economic growth.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* The government is expected to issue formal orders on
Tuesday to Coal India to sign fuel supply pacts with
private power producers, ignoring opposition from some of the
company's independent directors that such a move would be bad
for the company.
The orders would come as U.K. investment fund The Children's
Investment Fund has threatened legal action against Coal India's
directors for not protecting minority shareholders' interests.
(All Day)
* India's Supreme Court is scheduled to rule on petitions
seeking a review of a February order that asked the government
to revoke all 122 licenses granted in a scandal-tainted 2008
sale. (All Day)
* RBI pre-policy industry, non-bank finance companies
meeting (0630 GMT)
* Renault India launch - Renault PA's India unit launches
its latest new model in India. (0630 GMT)
* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to declare its
provisional earnings for the fiscal year 2011/12 (0745 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* India's stock market regulator will allow domestic stock
bourses to list subject to certain conditions, including limits
on ownership so that 51 percent of each exchange is held by the
public.
* India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp
reported March sales rose 2.41 percent to 528,290 vehicles from
a year ago.
* The Reserve Bank of India has eased its overseas direct
investment norms by waiving the need for Indian entities to seek
its approval to open foreign currency accounts abroad.
* India's Kingfisher Airlines will resume payment
of staff salaries starting this week after tax authorities
unfroze its bank accounts, the airline's chairman and managing
director, liquor baron Vijay Mallya, said in a letter to
employees.
* Firestone Energy rejected an offer from Tata
Power to invest in a joint venture with Sekoko Resources to
develop a coal mine in the Waterberg area of South Africa,
saying the offer under-valued the assets.
* Rupert Murdoch's Star TV has won the bid to broadcast
Indian cricket for six years for a fee of around $757.6 million,
officials said on Monday.
* State-owned oil firms, Indian Oil Corp, Bharat
Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp
have hiked auto LPG prices by 6 rupees per litre, the third
increase this year. (Economic Times)
* SpiceJet said it has applied to the Director
General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to allow the airline to directly
import jet fuel. (Economic Times)
* The Thrissur-based Dhanlaxmi Bank is planning to
shut 30 branches in key cities, including Mumbai and New Delhi.
(Economic Times)
* Marico wants to raise $100 million via a stake
sale and is in talks with private equity players such as GIC,
Temasek, and Khazana, sources said. (Economic Times)
* ONGC has declined to participate in the stake
sale of the pipelines company owned by Mukesh Ambani and other
promoters of Reliance Industries but other state firms
such as Oil India and Gail India are
evaluating the prospect. (Economic Times)
* India's finance ministry will soon announce fresh rules
for the levy of excise duty on unbranded jewelry to provide some
relief to the country's jewelers. (Economic Times)
& Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata
Group, has emerged as a contender to buy Thomas Cook India
, a person privy to the company's plans said on
condition of anonymity. (Economic Times)
* The AV Birla group's retail venture plans to shut more
than three dozen stores and lay off more than 150 staff as newly
appointed chief executive Pranab Barua attempts to increase the
firm's productivity and pull it out of red. (Economic Times)
* Asia's largest dairy, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing
Federation Ltd that markets the Amul brand, has firmed plans to
invest 30 billion rupees over the next five years to expand its
existing plants and set up nine manufacturing units across the
country. (Mint)
* Tata Sikorsky Aeronautics Ltd, the joint venture between
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., is
considering the establishment of a helicopter assembly plant in
the country. (Mint)
* German engineering and services provider Bilfinger Berger
plans to invest nearly 6 billion rupees in India in
the next few years and is eyeing strategic acquisitions to
expand its business in the country. (Economic Times)
* DMI Finance, an NBFC founded by former Citigroup employees
Shivashish Chatterjee and Yuvraj C Singh, has acquired 16% stake
in Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company. The financial
services firm has been valued at 2 billion rupees, according to
industry executives familiar with the development. (Economic
Times)
* NTL Electronics India said it has formed an equal joint
venture with the Netherlands- based Lemnis Lighting to produce
LED lights for both home and commercial purpose. (Economic
Times)
* German firm Gerresheimer AG said it has inked a
pact to acquire a 70 percent stake in Gujarat-based Neutral
Glass & Allied Industries for an undisclosed amount. (Economic
Times)
* The UK-based Premier Inn, which already has two hotels
operational in India, is planning to add three more by March
2014, at an investment of about 1.75 billion rupees. (Economic
Times)
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
