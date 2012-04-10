MUMBAI, April 10

GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares eased on Tuesday as investors cautiously awaited Chinese trade data to gauge whether the world's second largest economy could achieve a soft landing.

China recorded a $5.35 billion trade surplus in March as import growth eased back from a 13-month peak while exports grew faster than expected, customs data showed on Tuesday.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's disappointing jobs report, which raised fresh concerns about the U.S. economy's recovery.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* Bharti Airtel, India's top mobile telecom provider, holds a press conference in Kolkata to announce the launch of their 4G network. (0800 GMT)

* India's automotive industry body SIAM releases its sales figures for March 2012 and the fiscal year 2011-12, with sales likely to show minimal growth over the past 12 months and a huge fall from the 30 percent growth seen in the previous year, as high interest rates and rising fuel costs bite. (0730 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has directed IGL to reduce prices for New Delhi consumers with effect from Monday. Prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) could come down by 20 per cent and piped natural gas (PNG) by 10 per cent. (Business Standard)

* Tata Steel said on Monday sales from its Indian operations rose 3.3 percent to 1.77 million tonnes in the January to March quarter.

* IGate Corp said it accepted minority shareholders' offer of 520 rupees per share ($10.18) to delist its Indian unit Patni Computer Systems .

* Indian conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar Ltd made an unsolicited $600 million offer to acquire the landmark Plaza Hotel in New York, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Coal India plans to invest 750 billion rupees ($14.6 billion) in the next five years to develop mines and infrastructure, buy foreign assets pay a dividend of 6,500 crore every year, top company executives said. (Economic Times)

* India will not allow additional cotton exports for the current year ending in September as of now, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Monday.

* The oil ministry has called a crucial meeting of administrators of the KG-D6 block to deliberate upon Reliance Industries' plan to survey the entire deep-sea region. (Economic Times)

* Travel company Thomas Cook has priced its 77.1 percent stake in Indian unit, Thomas Cook India, at 17.16 billion rupees, or 105 rupees a share. (Business Standard)

* ONGC-Teri Biotech, the joint venture between Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri), has won a third of the $3-billion global contract to clean oil spills in Kuwait. (Business Standard)

* The country's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , is set to challenge the dominance of the Toyota Innova with the launch of Ertiga, a multi-utility vehicle (MUV), later this week. (Business Standard)

* The government continues to hold off on Cairn India's application for both increasing production from its existing Mangala, Bhagyam and Aishwarya fields in Rajasthan as well as to carry on more exploration in its Rajasthan block. (Financial Express)

* Loop Telecom, whose mobile phone permits were cancelled by the Supreme Court, has decided to shut down operations across the country except Mumbai, the company said. (Economic Times)

* Leading investment firms, including the Aditya Birla Group, are looking to acquire 26 per cent stake in Living Media India, a holding company that owns 57.1 per cent in TV Today Network. (Business Standard)

* Bajaj Electricals has merged all overseas operations from Bajaj International, which has now been transformed into an investment company. (Economic Times)

* PFC Consulting, an arm of Power Finance Corp, has invited expressions of interest from foreign companies to form a joint venture to expand its operations. (Economic Times)

* International trade bodies, International Chamber of Commerce and the Business and Industry Advisory Committee to the OECD, have joined the global chorus seeking a review of the government's move to retrospectively tax overseas transactions involving Indian assets. (Economic Times)

* The government needs to consider closing down loss-making branches of banks and insurance companies, financial services secretary DK Mittal said on Monday. (Financial Express)

* The finance ministry has asked state-run banks to adopt a consortium lending approach for loans above 1.5 billion rupees. The move is aimed at inducing stronger credit discipline among borrowers. among other aims. (Economic Times)

* India is likely to impose anti-dumping duty of up to $6.60 per square metres for imports of some digital printing plates from China and Japan to protect domestic players from cheap imports. (Business Standard)

* Germany's Hochtief has entered into an agreement with Indian infrastructure firm, Coastal Projects Limited, to jointly bid for projects of at least 50-100 euros million in the country. (Economic Times)

OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH

