* Asian shares eased on Tuesday as investors cautiously
awaited Chinese trade data to gauge whether the world's second
largest economy could achieve a soft landing.
China recorded a $5.35 billion trade surplus in March as
import growth eased back from a 13-month peak while exports grew
faster than expected, customs data showed on Tuesday.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on
Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's
disappointing jobs report, which raised fresh concerns about the
U.S. economy's recovery.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Bharti Airtel, India's top mobile telecom
provider, holds a press conference in Kolkata to announce the
launch of their 4G network. (0800 GMT)
* India's automotive industry body SIAM releases its sales
figures for March 2012 and the fiscal year 2011-12, with sales
likely to show minimal growth over the past 12 months and a huge
fall from the 30 percent growth seen in the previous year, as
high interest rates and rising fuel costs bite. (0730 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has
directed IGL to reduce prices for New Delhi consumers
with effect from Monday. Prices of compressed natural gas (CNG)
could come down by 20 per cent and piped natural gas (PNG) by 10
per cent. (Business Standard)
* Tata Steel said on Monday sales from its Indian
operations rose 3.3 percent to 1.77 million tonnes in the
January to March quarter.
* IGate Corp said it accepted minority
shareholders' offer of 520 rupees per share ($10.18) to delist
its Indian unit Patni Computer Systems .
* Indian conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar Ltd made an
unsolicited $600 million offer to acquire the landmark Plaza
Hotel in New York, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
* Coal India plans to invest 750 billion rupees
($14.6 billion) in the next five years to develop mines and
infrastructure, buy foreign assets pay a dividend of 6,500 crore
every year, top company executives said. (Economic Times)
* India will not allow additional cotton exports for the
current year ending in September as of now, Trade Minister Anand
Sharma said on Monday.
* The oil ministry has called a crucial meeting of
administrators of the KG-D6 block to deliberate upon Reliance
Industries' plan to survey the entire deep-sea region.
(Economic Times)
* Travel company Thomas Cook has priced its 77.1
percent stake in Indian unit, Thomas Cook India, at
17.16 billion rupees, or 105 rupees a share. (Business Standard)
* ONGC-Teri Biotech, the joint venture between Oil and
Natural Gas Corporation and The Energy and Resources
Institute (Teri), has won a third of the $3-billion global
contract to clean oil spills in Kuwait. (Business Standard)
* The country's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
, is set to challenge the dominance of the Toyota
Innova with the launch of Ertiga, a multi-utility vehicle (MUV),
later this week. (Business Standard)
* The government continues to hold off on Cairn India's
application for both increasing production from its
existing Mangala, Bhagyam and Aishwarya fields in Rajasthan as
well as to carry on more exploration in its Rajasthan block.
(Financial Express)
* Loop Telecom, whose mobile phone permits were cancelled by
the Supreme Court, has decided to shut down operations across
the country except Mumbai, the company said. (Economic Times)
* Leading investment firms, including the Aditya Birla
Group, are looking to acquire 26 per cent stake in Living Media
India, a holding company that owns 57.1 per cent in TV Today
Network. (Business Standard)
* Bajaj Electricals has merged all overseas
operations from Bajaj International, which has now been
transformed into an investment company. (Economic Times)
* PFC Consulting, an arm of Power Finance Corp,
has invited expressions of interest from foreign companies to
form a joint venture to expand its operations. (Economic Times)
* International trade bodies, International Chamber of
Commerce and the Business and Industry Advisory Committee to the
OECD, have joined the global chorus seeking a review of the
government's move to retrospectively tax overseas transactions
involving Indian assets. (Economic Times)
* The government needs to consider closing down loss-making
branches of banks and insurance companies, financial services
secretary DK Mittal said on Monday. (Financial Express)
* The finance ministry has asked state-run banks to adopt a
consortium lending approach for loans above 1.5 billion rupees.
The move is aimed at inducing stronger credit discipline among
borrowers. among other aims. (Economic Times)
* India is likely to impose anti-dumping duty of up to $6.60
per square metres for imports of some digital printing plates
from China and Japan to protect domestic players from cheap
imports. (Business Standard)
* Germany's Hochtief has entered into an agreement
with Indian infrastructure firm, Coastal Projects Limited, to
jointly bid for projects of at least 50-100 euros million in the
country. (Economic Times)
