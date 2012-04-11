MUMBAI, April 11

GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares fell for a third straight day on Wednesday as uncertainty over global growth prospects, and resurfacing worries about debt restructuring in the euro zone, prompted investors to continue trimming their risk exposures.

* The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, as the Dow and S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day, with the pullback coming on the cusp of earnings season.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* India's Supreme Court hearing on whether to include the home minister in telecoms corruption trial. (0230 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India is likely to decide on a proposal to allow foreign carriers to invest in local airlines as early as Thursday, a senior government official said, which could provide a lifeline to cash-starved and debt-laden carriers like Kingfisher Airlines .

Coal India Ltd overstated its manpower productivity for five years between April 2006 and March 2011, according to the leaked draft report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on the allocation of blocks and augmentation of production by the company. (Business Standard)

Vijay Mallya has zeroed in on Whyte & Mackay, one of his most cherished acquisitions, for reducing the leverage of his flagship, United Spirits, which is reeling under debt worth 80 billion rupees. (Business Standard)

GMR Infrastructure has finalised plans to raise debt of 54 billion rupees to finance its recently won highway project between Rajasthan and Gujarat. (Business Standard)

Mid-cap information technology services company 3i Infotech, formerly promoted by ICICI Bank, is in talks to divest a majority stake in Locuz Enterprise, a firm it acquired in 2008. (Business Standard)

Aditya Aluminium Ltd, a unit of AV Birla group company Hindalco Industries, has lined up 100 billion rupees expansion plan to ramp up capacity of its aluminium smelter and captive power plant (CPP) proposed at Jharsuguda in western Orissa. (Business Standard)

Bharti Airtel is in advanced discussions with US chipmaker Qualcomm to buy its fourth-generation licences for about 60 billion rupees, an acquisition that will allow the country's largest telecom firm to quickly launch 4G services in the key markets of Delhi and Mumbai. (Economic Times)

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a presidential reference to the Supreme Court asking it if its 2G judgement had made it mandatory to auction natural resources in all circumstances. (Economic Times)

State-run NMDC has appointed PFC Consulting for selecting a partner to develop a captive power project for its upcoming steel plant in Chhattisgarh. (Economic Times)

Cairn India has won crucial nods to raise output from its largest oilfield in Rajasthan block by 25,000 barrels per day to 150,000 bpd later this month. (Economic Times)

Power Grid Corp of India Ltd targets addition of 7,240 circuit km of extra high voltage transmission lines and 20,000 MVA transformation capacity in 2012-13. (Economic Times)

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is set to take its limited-competition drug fondaparinux sodium to the European market. (Economic Times)

Drug firm Venus Remedies has received approval from the Australian Patent office for its product 'Vancoplus', used for treating bacterial infections. (Economic Times)

Essar Steel has raised about 26 billion rupees in loan for its new project at Odisha that will integrate its steelmaking process and reduce steel production cost by about 42%. (Economic Times)

Subex Ltd, a leading provider of business support systems for communications service providers, today said its multi-million dollar framework contract with British Telecom has been renewed. (Economic Times)

Bothered by the constant Maoist threat to Essar group's Kirandul-Vizag slurry pipeline, group flagship Essar Steel is being forced to have a rethink on the route, putting at risk the 10 billlion rupees pumped into it. (Business Standard)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH

* Indian rupee hits near 3-month low

* Indian bond ylds ease on higher FIIs quotas talk

* Yen benefits as risk aversion climbs

* Oil falls as Chinese data fuels demand worry

* Foreign institutional investor flows

* For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting By Manoj Rawal; Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)